Qualcomm +1.7% on strong guidance, EPS beat

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) gains 1.7% after Q2 results that beat EPS estimates but narrowly missed on revenue with a 20% Y/Y drop.

In-line Q2 guidance has revenue of $4.4B to $5.2B (consensus: $4.8B) with EPS of $0.65 to $0.75 (consensus: $0.69). The guidance doesn't include QTL revenues for royalties due on the products from Apple and its contract manufacturers. But it does include $150M in royalties in an interim agreement with Huawei, which was the previously undisclosed licensee in the dispute.

Q1 QCT performance: Revenue, $3.7B (-20% Y/Y); EBT, $598M (-37%); MSM chip shipments, 186M (-22%).

QTL performance: Revenue, $1.01B (-20%); EBT, $590M (-31%). The revenue includes $150M in royalties from Huawei.

