SCYNEXIS up 26% after hours on positive ibrexafungerp data
Jan. 30, 2019 4:42 PM ETSCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX)SCYXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Nano cap SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) is up 26% after hours in response to positive preliminary data from an open-label Phase 3 clinical trial, FURI, evaluating oral ibrexafungerp (formerly SCY-078) as a salvage treatment in patients with treatment-resistant mucocutaneous and invasive fungal infections.
- The clinical benefit rate (responders + stable disease) was 85% in the first 20 patients (n=17/20). The response rate was 55% (n=11/20).
- On the safety front, ibrexafungerp was well-tolerated. The most frequent treatment-related events were gastrointestinal.
- Patient enrollment is ongoing.
- The results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.
- Ibrexafungerp is an antifungal agent belonging to a class of glucan synthase inhibitors called triterpenoids.