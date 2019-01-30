Blue Apron +4% after earnings topper

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) is up 3.6% after the online meal kits provider posts a smaller Q4 net loss than anticipated.

Key metrics: Orders per customer to 4.3 from 3.1 in Q3, average revenue per customers to $248 from $252, average order value to $57.99 from $58.12.

Adjusted EBIDTA was -$7.8M vs. -$11.9M a year ago and $-9.0M consensus.

Cost of goods sold as a percentage of net sales improved 930 bps to 60.8% on efficiency gains.

CEO outlook: "We are entering 2019 with confidence in our strategic direction. We believe our newest product innovations and new strategic partnerships with WW and Jet have great potential as we enter the year with a deliberate focus on expanding our offerings to strategically and thoughtfully serve a strong base of loyal customers and attract new, high affinity consumers, as well as continuing to prioritize operational optimization and expense management. We believe our commitment to achieving profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis in the first quarter and for full year 2019 will provide a strong foundation for future growth."

