Visa +2.2% as Q1 gains on payments volume growth

Visa (NYSE:V) rises 2.2% in after-hours trading after Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.30 beats consensus estimate by 5 cents as payments volume grew 11% Y/Y, cross-border volume increased 7% and processed transactions rose 11%.
Q1 net revenue increased 13% to $5.5B.
Service revenue of $2.3B, up 9% Y/Y, are recognized based on payments volume in prior quarter. All other revenue categories are recognized based on current quarter activity.
Data processing revenue of $2.5B, up 15%.
International transaction revenue of $1.9B, up 11%.
Reaffirms fiscal 2019 financial outlook for annual net revenue growth, client incentives as a percentage of gross revenue, annual operating expense growth, effective tax rate, and annual diluted class A common stock EPS growth.
Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
