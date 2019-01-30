Visa +2.2% as Q1 gains on payments volume growth

Visa (NYSE:V) rises 2.2% in after-hours trading after Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.30 beats consensus estimate by 5 cents as payments volume grew 11% Y/Y, cross-border volume increased 7% and processed transactions rose 11%. Q1 net revenue increased 13% to $5.5B.

Service revenue of $2.3B, up 9% Y/Y, are recognized based on payments volume in prior quarter. All other revenue categories are recognized based on current quarter activity. Data processing revenue of $2.5B, up 15%. International transaction revenue of $1.9B, up 11%.