Fred’s announces new share repurchase program

Jan. 30, 2019 4:57 PM ETFred's, Inc. (FRED)FREDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor24 Comments
  • Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) board of directors approved a new share repurchase program in order to acquire up to 3.5M shares of outstanding Class A voting common stock. Previous share repurchase program was completed on January 24, 2019.
  • The new repurchase program is valid for up to two years and may be modified, extended or terminated by the Board at any time.
  • Company intends to finance the repurchases with available cash and with funds drawn from that certain Credit Agreement dated as of April 9, 2015.
  • Shares +0.38% AH
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.