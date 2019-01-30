Fred’s announces new share repurchase program
Jan. 30, 2019 4:57 PM ETFred's, Inc. (FRED)FREDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) board of directors approved a new share repurchase program in order to acquire up to 3.5M shares of outstanding Class A voting common stock. Previous share repurchase program was completed on January 24, 2019.
- The new repurchase program is valid for up to two years and may be modified, extended or terminated by the Board at any time.
- Company intends to finance the repurchases with available cash and with funds drawn from that certain Credit Agreement dated as of April 9, 2015.
- Shares +0.38% AH