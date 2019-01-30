Videogame stocks rise as Goldman prefers Take-Two, Zynga in launch

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was the percentage-gain winner among big videogame stocks today, closing up 2.3% , though Goldman Sachs' initiation of the sector favored Zynga (ZNGA, closed up 1.1% ) and Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO, closed up 1.8% ).

Goldman's launch comes ahead of the group reporting earnings next week.

It issued Neutral ratings for Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard (ATVI, closed up 1.3% ) and Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY, closed up 1.5% in OTC trading), reasoning that company-specific drivers made certain stocks preferable.

Like strong current flagship games and upcoming slates, for example. Red Dead Redemption 2, as well as a new Grand Theft Auto 6 and Borderlands 3, should be additive to Take-Two, while Zynga plans nine new titles in the next two years around popular franchises. By contrast, analyst Michael Ng doesn't see real catalysts for Activision until Diablo 4, expected in 2021: "In addition, engagement declines at Overwatch and King are somewhat concerning." (h/t Bloomberg)

But all the companies have opportunities to make gains in the increasingly important in-game monetization, Ng says.

Price targets: $99 on EA, implying 11% upside; $130 on TTWO, implying 27% upside; $5.30 on ZNGA, implying 19% upside; $50 on ATVI, implying 8% upside; €81 on Ubisoft, implying 3.7% upside.

