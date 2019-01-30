Stocks soar after Fed signals patience with rate hikes; Apple, Boeing rally

Stocks extended early gains to surge to their highest close in nearly two months after the Fed left interest rates unchanged and said it would be "patient" with raising rates in the future.

In his press conference, Fed Chairman Powell ﻿reaffirmed the need for a patient approach given current economic risks, a major positive for investors after Powell's comments last year were interpreted as too aggressive.

Stocks already were comfortably higher as Apple's better than feared earnings and Boeing's impressive quarter sparked broad buying interest, and the benchmark S&P 500 then added as much as 1.9% after the Fed's friendly commentary before finishing up 1.6%.

Advanced Micro Devices joined Apple with a better than feared report, which sparked the stock to a 20% gain and helped lift the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (+2.9%) and the S&P's information technology sector (+3.1%).

“The market looks much more attractively priced right now than where it was three or four months ago,” said Michael LaBella of QS Investors. “Investors are giving companies the benefit of the doubt because of their very cheap valuations.”

The Fed's dovish-minded commentary pushed U.S. Treasury prices higher, sending the two-year yield, which had been up as much as 2 bps, down 4 bps to 2.53%, and the 10-year yield, which also had been 2 bps higher, fell 2 bps to 2.70%.

U.S. WTI crude oil settled +1.7% to a two-month high $54.23/bbl.