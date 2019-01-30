PayPal -5.1% on disappointing Q1 guidance

Jan. 30, 2019 5:10 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)PYPLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) declines 5.1% in after-hours trading as Q1 revenue guidance falls short of consensus estimate.
  • Q1 revenue guidance of about $4.08B-$4.13B trails the average analyst estimate of $4.16B.
  • Sees Q1 adjusted EPS of 66 cents-68 cents vs. consensus estimate of 68 cents.
  • Reaffirms FY2019 guidance.
  • Q4 adjusted EPS of 69 cents beat the average analyst estimate of 67 cents.
  • Q4 revenue of $4.23B matches the consensus estimate; GAAP revenue growth of 13%.
  • eBay Marketplaces volume growth flat on an FX-neutral basis.
  • Processed $164B in TPV in the quarter, up 23% Y/Y; Venmo processed $19B of TPV, up 80%.
  • Q4 adjusted operating margin of 21.6% vs. 21.8% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Previously: PayPal beats by $0.02, revenue in-line (Jan. 30)
