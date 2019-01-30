U.S. Steel -6% after Q4 miss, downside Q1 EBITDA guidance

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) -5.9% after-hours as it misses Wall Street estimates for Q4 earnings and revenues and guides Q1 EBITDA below consensus.
Q4 adjusted EBITDA came in at $535M, below prior guidance of $575M and the $556M analyst consensus estimate.
The company guides Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $225M - which excludes the expected Q1 impacts of the December fire at its Clairton coke making facility - vs. $430M analyst consensus.
U.S. Steel expects Q1 EBITDA at its flat-rolled business to come in higher than the year-ago quarter, primarily due to higher average realized selling prices, while forecasting higher EBITDA at its tubular segment lower EBITDA at its European segment.
