Chevron confirms purchase of Pasadena refinery from Petrobras for $350M
Jan. 30, 2019 5:24 PM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)CVX, PBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Chevron (NYSE:CVX) agrees to acquire Petrobras' (NYSE:PBR) Pasadena oil refinery system in Texas and PRSI Trading for $350M, confirming speculation earlier this week.
- Assets in the sale include the 110K bbl/day light crude refinery, direct pipeline connections to increasing industry and equity crude oil production, connections to major product pipelines as well as waterborne access to receive and ship crude oil and refined products.
- The acquisition will add to CVX's U.S. refining network, which includes a refinery in Pascagoula, Miss., two facilities in California in El Segundo and Richmond, and the Salt Lake refinery in Utah.