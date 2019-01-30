Tesla earnings call - live blog

6:45 p.m.: That's it here; the call wrapped up quickly after the heavy news that the company's CFO is re-retiring. Many of the questions (once it turned from retail investors to analysts) focused on demand. Answers that are drawing heavy attention: Ahuja's answering a question about reservations saying those numbers "are not relevant for us," and Musk noting that the factory focus is only on making cars for Europe and China now. Oh, and Musk's assurance that deliveries in 2019 will be up 50% even in the instance of a recession.

6:44 p.m.: Shares have turned 3.9% lower postmarket after the news of Ahuja's exit.

6:38 p.m.: "There's no good time to make the change," but this is the time, Ahuja says about retiring from the CFO post. Zachary Kirkhorn, a senior finance analyst at Tesla, is taking over; he joined Tesla just over nine years ago.

6:35 p.m.: Biggest news at the end? CFO Deepak Ahuja is retiring (again), Musk says. "It's not immediate; he'll continue to be here for a few more months" and serve as senior adviser for "years to come, hopefully," Musk says with a laugh.

6:28 p.m.: Asked whether there will be a restructuring charge in Q1, and whether that's included in the estimate for profitability, Ahuja says it is included, and "roughly around $40M, but might vary slightly."

6:24 p.m.: Macquarie tries to get a grasp on cost control and its effect on profitability by asking about battery costs now vs. where they might be at year-end. Musk: "Highly proprietary number; we cannot give it out."

6:11 p.m.: "Capex per unit for Shanghai and Model Y will be less than half than for Model 3," Musk says. "Internally we believe it to be a quarter," but definitely less than half.

6:09 p.m.: "We need to bring the Shanghai factory on line," Musk says, adding it's the "biggest variable of getting to 500K." But the car's expensive for China without EV subsidies.

6:04 p.m.: Just over a half-hour into the call and Tesla shares have dipped slightly lower, down 2% after hours.

6:00 p.m.: Asked about geographic dispersion for Model 3 in 2019 guidance, Ahuja points to their letter: "Europe and China in Q1"; they also have a chart showing potential market size for midsize premium sedans in North America, Europe, Asia, "suggesting those markets could be even bigger." On the order of "350,000-500,000 Model 3s," Musk says.

5:56 p.m.: On China, CFO Deepak Ahuja says land investment isn't capital expenditures but a lease, but capex will be equipment. "The plan is still to get funding from local Chinese banks; we hope to raise that and then share details."

5:53 p.m.: A pickup truck reveal is set for summer.

5:52 p.m.: Asked when the company planned to switch Model S and Model X to 2170 battery cells, and what kind of range improvement to expect, Musk says there's no plans to switch those models.

5:50 p.m.: No real financial questions so far, in lieu of talk about service and other topics. Full self-driving is "98%, when we need it 99.999%," Musk says. FSD is working on highways; "traffic lights are tricky."

5:44 p.m.: Musk wraps up and hands over to questions submitted from retail investors.

5:41 p.m.: Musk is discussing service as the company's key emphasis, noting that the car will notify Tesla of a problem and floating that even before a broken-down car can stop, "a tow truck will be on the way." And he talks about auto service potentially being completed in 15-20 minutes.

5:37 p.m.: "I'm optimistic about being profitable in Q1 ... not by a lot ... but I'm optimistic," Musk says, adding expectations are the same for all quarters going forward.

5:35 p.m.: Tesla's production gains year-over-year are "about the cleanest exponential I've ever seen," CEO Elon Musk says in his opening remarks, saying that each year they make as many vehicles as they had in prior years. "We expect that exponential to continue ... even if there's a global recession, we're expecting deliveries this year to be about 50% higher" than last year.

5:32 p.m.: Tesla's down 1.7% after hours as the conference call begins.

