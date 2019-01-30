Credit Acceptance +2.6% after Q4 beat

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) jumps 2.6% in after-hours trading as Q4 adjusted EPS of $7.85 beats the average analyst estimate of $7.29.

Q4 consumer loan unit volume increased 5.9% to 82,353 and average volume per active dealer fell to 9.3% from 9.9% in Q4 2017.

Q4 provision for credit losses of $17.7M vs $61.3M a year earlier; the Q4 2017 figure was increased by $41.6M due to a revision of net cash flow timing forecast.

Q4 adjusted return on capital in excess of cost of capital was 6.5%, unchanged from Q3, and up from 5.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 economic profit of $93.4M rose 51.1% Y/Y.

