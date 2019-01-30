DCP Midstream to sell wholesale propane business to NGL Energy Partners

Jan. 30, 2019 5:40 PM ETDCP Midstream, LP (DCP)DCP, NGLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor23 Comments
  • DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) agrees to sell its wholesale propane business, consisting of seven natural gas liquids terminals in the eastern U.S., to NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) for an undisclosed sum.
  • In the deal, NGL will acquire 100% ownership of five propane rail terminals operated by DCP subsidiary Gas Supply Resources in the northeast U.S., 50% ownership interest in a sixth propane rail terminal, and a terminal located in Chesapeake, Va., with the capability to load or unload ships from vessels as large as Very Large Gas Carriers.
