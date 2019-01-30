Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Q4 adjusted operating EPS of $3.80 beats consensus estimate of $3.58.

Chairman and CEO Jim Cracchiolo says the company delivered "solid results in a volatile quarter with our Advice and Wealth Management business driving our growth."

Q4 net revenue of $3.18B rose were unchanged from a year ago; compares with consensus estimate of $3.15B.

Advice & Wealth Management net revenue of $1.58B rose 5% Y/Y, while the unit's pretax adjusted operating earnings increased 13% to $368M.

Asset Management net revenue of $706M declined 13% Y/Y, as its pretax adjusted operating earnings fell 27% to $153M.

Annuities segment net revenue slipped 4% to $613M as its pretax adjusted operating earnings fell 66% to $51M.

Protection segment net revenue rose 3% to $543M and pretax adjusted operating earnings rose 43% to $67M.

