Methanex -6% after wide Q4 earnings miss, hurt by lower methanol prices

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) -5.7% after-hours as it reports a sharp Q4 earnings miss, and adjusted EBITDA fell to $197M from $293M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 production totaled 1.88M metric tons compared with 1,73M tons in Q3, but total sales volume for Q4 of 2.75M metric tons fell 4% Q/Q from 2.87M tons.

MEOH says Q4 results were hurt by lower average realized methanol prices, lower methanol sales and higher costs relative to Q3, which "resulted in downward pressure on our earnings on a quarter-over-quarter basis that is less impactful over the longer-term."

The company says its average realized price for methanol was $401/metric ton, 2.9% lower Q/Q but 12.7% higher Y/Y.

MEOH says it has spent $50M-$60M on the potential Geismar 3 production facility prior to reaching a final investment decision but believes the project would be "advantaged relative to other projects being contemplated or under construction in the U.S. Gulf."