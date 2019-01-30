Capstead Mortgage Q4 BV slips, economic return -0.1%
Jan. 30, 2019 6:08 PM ETFranklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT)FBRTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Q4 EPS of 5 cents falls short of the average analyst estimate of 6 cents.
- Book-value per common share of $9.39 at Dec. 31, 2018 declined 9 cents in the quarter.
- Q4 economic return of -0.1%.
- Q4 portfolio yields averaged 2.34%, up 26 basis points from Q3.
- Agency-guaranteed residential adjustable-rate mortgage portfolio ended the quarter at $11.97B and leverage ended the quarter at 9.49 times long-term investment capital.
- The Fed's potential pause in interest rate hikes should "result in more stability in borrowing costs and afford us the opportunity over time to recover financing spreads diminished by previous increases in borrowing rates," says President and CEO Phillip A. Reinsch.
- Conference call on Jan. 31 at 9:00 AM ET.
