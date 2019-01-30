Judge holds off on changing PG&E probation terms

U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup decided against changing probation terms for PG&E (NYSE:PCG) related to its felony conviction in the deadly 2010 natural gas pipeline explosion that requires the company to take measures to prevent wildfires.

At the end of a heated hearing today, the judge overseeing PG&E's probation said he would not change terms for now because he wants to first see a report the utility must submit by Feb. 6 to California’s utilities regulator on its plans for addressing wildfire risks.

The judge chided PG&E, stressing it is a convicted felon and saying it has demonstrated a "clear-cut pattern" of starting fires.

Earlier this month, the judge proposed terms requiring PG&E to cut back trees around power lines and turn off power lines during high winds; PG&E responded with a brief arguing it could cost as much as $150B to fully comply with the suggested scope of work.