Telefonica issues €1B in green bonds for fiber push
Jan. 30, 2019 6:58 PM ETTelefónica, S.A. (TEF)TEFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) has issued "green bonds," laying claim to being the first telecom to sell such an instrument to fund environmentally friendly projects.
- The bonds raised €1B over a five-year term, and Telefonica says they were oversubscribed by a factor of five.
- Proceeds are going to "finance projects devoted to increasing the company's energy efficiency thanks to the network transformation from copper to fiber-optic in Spain."
- Fiber-to-the-home deployments have helped Telefonica save 208 gigawatt/hours over the past three years, it says, and the company is closing a copper central office each day and recycling the material.