Alberta to ease mandatory oil production limits as glut eases

Alberta's provincial government says it will ease mandatory oil production cuts in February and March, earlier than expected, saying its actions have eased a glut of crude.

“We’re not out of the woods yet, but this temporary measure is working,” says Premier Notley.

The government says it will set production for February and March at 3.63M bbl/day, 75K bbl/day more than the limit imposed at the start of January.

The production increase comes in response to storage levels dropping ahead of schedule, falling by ~1M bbl/week since the year began.

Not all companies will be pleased with the changes; Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) said last week it was "extremely concerned" about the prospect of changes to the curtailment rules, warning jobs could be hurt.

Other potentially relevant tickers include SU, IMO, CVE, ENB, ECA, TRP, CPG, BTE, ERF, OTCPK:HUSKF, OTCQX:PGHEF, OTCPK:MEGEF, OTCPK:ATHOF, OTCPK:SPGYF