U.S. nat gas demand seen reaching record high during freeze

Energy analysts expect record amounts of natural gas to be used for heating today as an Arctic-like freeze blankets the eastern half of the U.S.

At the same time, the bitter cold could temporarily reduce gas production by causing freeze-offs in the Marcellus and Utica shale, the biggest U.S. gas producing region.

Overnight lows tonight through Friday will drop to at least -20 F in Chicago and the single-digits along the east coast from New York to Boston, according to AccuWeather.

Demand for natural gas in the Lower 48 states could hit an all-time high of 148B cf today, S&P Global Platts says, as consumers crank up their heaters.

PJM, the electric grid operator for all or parts of 13 states from New Jersey to Illinois, forecasts power demand will reach ~142K MW on Thursday, approaching the region’s all-time winter peak of 143,295 MW on Feb. 20, 2015.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) and Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) are asking customers to lower their thermostats to take pressure off power systems struggling to meet heating demand.

