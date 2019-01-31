China manufacturing contracts for second month

Manufacturing activity in China contracted for the second-straight month in January - another sign the world’s second-largest economy is slowing down.

The official manufacturing PMI came in at 49.5 amid domestic headwinds and the ongoing trade dispute with the U.S.

China's services sector posted stronger figures, recording a PMI of 54.7, helping cushion the impact of decelerating factory activity.

Shanghai +0.4% to 2,584.

