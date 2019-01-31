NIO prices $650M convertible senior notes offering
Jan. 31, 2019
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) has priced its previously announced offering of $650M convertible senior notes due 2024, bearing interest at a rate of 4.50% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on August 1, 2019.
- The Company plans to use part of the net proceeds from the offering to pay the costs of the capped call transactions and the zero-strike call option transactions and use the remainder of the proceeds on research and development of products, services and technology, development of manufacturing facilities and the roll-out of supply chain, sales and marketing, and other working capital needs.
- Tencent Holdings and Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. are expected to purchase $30M and $5M notes.
