Futures steady after Fed spurs rally

U.S. stock index futures mainly hugged the flatline overnight after the Federal Reserve and Jerome Powell sparked a late party on Wall Street on Wednesday.

The Dow and S&P 500 both rose over 1.6% , while the Nasdaq scored gains of 2.2% .

Combined with comments that the Fed's balance sheet would remain larger than previously expected, the central bank expressed it would be "patient" before making any further rate moves.

Oil is down 0.2% at $54.13/bbl, gold is 0.9% higher at $1327/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 bps to 2.66%.

