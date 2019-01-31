New Fortress Energy LLC prices initial public offering
New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)
- New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) priced its initial public offering of 20M Class A shares at $14.00 per share.
- The offering is expected to close on February 4.
- New Fortress expects to receive ~$257.6M of proceeds from the offering, or $297.2M if the underwriters exercise their option.
- The company intends to contribute the net proceeds of the offering to New Fortress Intermediate LLC, its subsidiary, in exchange for limited liability company units in NFI and NFI intends to use such net proceeds in connection with the construction of its terminals and liquefaction facilities, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.
