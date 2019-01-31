More on Ball's Q4 topline beat
Jan. 31, 2019 6:35 AM ETBall Corporation (BLL)BLLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ball (NYSE:BLL) reports Beverage Packaging, North and Central America sales rose 11.5% to $1.11B in Q4.
- Beverage packaging, South America sales down 13.7% to $472M.
- Beverage packaging, Europe sales grew 16.4% to $624M.
- Aerospace sales increased 39.7% to $359M.
- The company reaffirms 2019 goals of $2B of comparable EBITDA and in excess of $1B of free cash flow.
- "The company's financial position is strong and our debt portfolio is well positioned at low, fixed rates. Given the strength of our cash flow, we have the flexibility to invest when necessary and continue to return every available dollar of free cash flow to shareholders in 2019 and beyond," said Scott C. Morrison, senior vice president and chief financial officer.
