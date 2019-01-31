FHFA offers olive branch to Congress on Frannie privatization

  • The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) and Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA), offers to work with the Senate Banking Committee on privatizing the two mortgage giants, MarketWatch reports, citing a letter from the FHFA's acting director to senior Democrats on the committee.
  • Joseph Otting said in the letter to House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters and ranking Senate Banking Committee member Sherrod Brown that he would "welcome" their "insight and perspective" as the housing finance reform effort begins.
  • Earlier, MarketWatch had reported that Otting planned to work directly with the Treasury Department on the effort to release Fannie and Freddie from government conservatorship.
  • Previously: White House to work with Congress on Frannie plan: WSJ (Jan. 29)
