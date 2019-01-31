Diageo +5% after strong results

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shoots higher in early trading after 1H results top estimates.

The company reports an operating profit of £2.43B for the six-month period ending on December 31 vs. £2.19B a year ago and £2.31 consensus.

"This half has benefitted from some one-time and phasing gains in both organic net sales and operating profit, and therefore we continue to expect to deliver mid-single digit organic net sales growth for the year and to expand operating margins in line with our previous guidance of 175 bps for the three years ending 30 June 2019," says Diageo CEO Ian Menezes.

The company says it approved an additional £600M in share buybacks.

Shares of Diageo are up 4.90% in premarket trading to $151.66.

