MeiraGTx teams up with Janssen to develop gene therapies for inherited retinal disorders

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) inks a collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical to develop and commercialize gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), including MGTX's candidates for achromatopsia (partial or total absence of color vision) caused by mutations in genes CNGB3 or CNGA3 and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) (leads to blindness in men).

In addition, the companies will collaborate on research related to MGTX's lineup of preclinical IRD programs and AAV manufacturing technology as well as supply agreements supporting the clinical and research programs.

Under the terms of the deal, MGTX will receive $100M in upfront cash, up to $340M in milestones and untiered royalties of 20% on net sales of the CNGB3, CNGA3 and XLRP programs. Janssen will fund all clinical development and commercialization costs for these programs. The parties will share the costs of the research to further develop AAV manufacturing technology.

This is the second collaboration between the companies. The first, inked in October 2018, pertains to the development of regulatable gene therapies using MGTX's proprietary riboswitch technology.

MGTX will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the partnership.