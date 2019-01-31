Roche reports strong FY results; proposes dividend increase to CHF 8.70

Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY) FY results (CHF): Revenues: 56,846M (+6.7%); Pharmaceuticals Division: 43,967M (+6.7%); Diagnostics Division: 12,879M (+6.6%).

Net Income: 10,500M; Non-GAAP Net Income: 15,593M; EPS: 12.21; Non-GAAP EPS: 18.14; CF Flow Ops: 19,979M (+10.8%).

Key Product Sales: Herceptin: 6,982M; MabThera/Rituxan: 6,752M; Avastin: 6,849M; Perjeta: 2,773M; Ocrevus: 2,353M; Actemra/RoActemra: 2,160M; Xolair: 1,912M; Lucentis: 1,659M; Activase/TNKase: 1,284M; Esbriet: 1,031M; Kadcyla: 979M.

The Board of Directors proposes dividend to increase to CHF 8.70 per share.

2019 Guidance: Sales: low to mid-single digit growth (at constant exchange rates); Core EPS: to grow broadly in line with sales (at constant exchange rates).