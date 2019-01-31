Blackstone in $3.3B deal for control of Tallgrass Energy

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Infrastructure Partners agrees to acquire a controlling interest in Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) for a total cash consideration of about $3.3B.

Affiliates of GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, will be a minority investor in the transaction.

Under the agreement, affiliates of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners will acquire 100% of the membership interests in TGE's general partner as well as about 44% economic interest in Tallgrass.

Blackstone's agreement is with affiliates of Kelso & Co., The Energy & Minerals Group, and Tallgrass KC (TGE), an entity owned by certain members of TGE's management.

