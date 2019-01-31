Broad profit gains at International Paper
Jan. 31, 2019 7:05 AM ETInternational Paper Company (IP)IPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- International Paper (NYSE:IP) reports higher profit across all three segments (industrial packaging, global cellulose fibers, printing papers) in Q4.
- The company discloses business segment operating profit of $930M and adjusted free cash flow of $535M for the quarter.
- Graphic Packaging equity earnings on IP's 20.5% ownership position was $10M vs. $19M in Q3.
- IP paid an effective tax rate of 37% in Q4 vs. 15% in Q3. "The fourth quarter tax rate reflects tax expense of $25 million related to foreign tax audits and tax expense of $19 million related to international investment restructuring. The third quarter tax rate includes a $36 million tax benefit primarily related to an adjustment of the one-time deemed repatriation of earnings of our foreign subsidiaries under Tax Reform," updates management.
