UPS sets full-year profit guidance below consensus

UPS (NYSE:UPS) is on watch after the midpoint of its profit guidance range is below estimates. The company anticipates FY19 EPS of $7.45 to $7.75 vs. $7.71 consensus.

During Q4, revenue was up 6.3% for the U.S. domestic segment and 2.9% for the international segment (+5.4% constant currency). Across both segments, average revenue yield was up 4.1%, with gains in all products.

UPS has a conference call scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET.

Previously: United Parcel Service beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (Jan. 31)