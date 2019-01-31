GE +7.4% after sales beat, DOJ settlement

Adjusted EPS of $0.14, down 60% from the same period in 2017, but revenue rose 5.4% Y/Y to $33.3B (beating estimates by $1.07B).

Revenue by segment: Power -19%; Renewable Energy +19%; Aviation +12%; Oil & Gas +21%; Healthcare -2%; Transportation -48%; Lighting -16%.

GE also announced it settled the DOJ investigation of its accounting practices for $1.5B.

"Our strategy is clear: de-leverage our balance sheet and strengthen our businesses, starting with Power," GE Chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp declared.

Conference call here at 8 a.m. ET. Investors will be looking for clarity on GE's accounting, as well as its first forecast of what's to come in 2019. The GE Capital portfolio also remains under scrutiny, as well as the value of its recent spinoffs.

GE +7.4% premarket

Q4 results