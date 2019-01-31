II-VI +12.5% on Q2 beats, in-line guide

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) gains 12.5% premarket on Q2 beats with a 22% Y/Y revenue growth. In-line Q3 guidance has revenue of $335M to $343M (consensus: $339.16M) and EPS of $0.60 to $0.69 (consensus: $0.66).

Revenue breakdown: Laser Solutions, $105.6M (last year: $105M); Photonics, $159.7M (last year: $115.3M); Performance Products, $77.6M (last year: $61.2M).

Bookings totaled $377M and backlog grew to $513M.

II-VI generated $60M in cash flow in Q2 and repaid $60M in debt.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR), which is in the process of being acquired by II-VI, is up 1.5% premarket.

