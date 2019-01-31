Fortress Bio up 59% premarket on Caelum deal with Alexion

Nano cap Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) is up 59% premarket on average volume in response to a collaboration agreement between Caelum Biosciences, founded by FBIO, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) to develop CAEL-101, an amyloid fibril-targeted therapy for a rare disorder called light chain amyloidosis that leads to heart and kidney damage.

Under the terms of the agreement, ALXN will acquire a minority stake in Caelum with an option to acquire the rest of the company based on positive Phase 2 data. Caelum will receive up to $60M in equity and milestone-dependent development payments and up to an additional $500M in upfront, regulatory and commercial milestone payments.

Orphan Drug-tagged CAEL-101 is a monoclonal antibody designed to improve organ function by reducing or eliminating amyloid deposits in the tissues and organs of AL amyloidosis sufferers by binding to insoluble light chain amyloid protein.