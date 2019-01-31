Blackstone Q4 DE per share, revenue falls

Jan. 31, 2019 7:27 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)BXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor22 Comments
  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Q4 distributable earnings of 57 cents per share declines from $1.00 in the year-ago period.
  • Q4 loss per share of 2 cents compares with EPS of 45 cents in Q4 2017.
  • Blackstone falls 1.6% in premarket trading.
  • Q4 revenue sank 74% to $505M from $1.96B a year ago amid market volatility at the end of the year; beats consensus by $79.5M.
  • Q4 fee-related earnings per share of 36 cents increases from 29 cents a year ago.
  • Total assets under management of $472.2B, up 9% Y/Y; fee-earning AUM, up 2% Y/Y.
  • Q4 inflows of $38.6B.
  • Total dry powder $112.9B, with $44.4B in private equity, $40.6B in real estate, $24.5B in credit, and $3.3B in hedge fund solutions.
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $823.9M vs. $1.40B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: Blackstone misses by $0.01, beats on revenue(Jan. 31)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.