Blackstone Q4 DE per share, revenue falls
Jan. 31, 2019 7:27 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)BXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Q4 distributable earnings of 57 cents per share declines from $1.00 in the year-ago period.
- Q4 loss per share of 2 cents compares with EPS of 45 cents in Q4 2017.
- Blackstone falls 1.6% in premarket trading.
- Q4 revenue sank 74% to $505M from $1.96B a year ago amid market volatility at the end of the year; beats consensus by $79.5M.
- Q4 fee-related earnings per share of 36 cents increases from 29 cents a year ago.
- Total assets under management of $472.2B, up 9% Y/Y; fee-earning AUM, up 2% Y/Y.
- Q4 inflows of $38.6B.
- Total dry powder $112.9B, with $44.4B in private equity, $40.6B in real estate, $24.5B in credit, and $3.3B in hedge fund solutions.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $823.9M vs. $1.40B in the year-ago quarter.
- Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
- Previously: Blackstone misses by $0.01, beats on revenue(Jan. 31)