Workday +5% on reported Accenture HR deal (update)

Jan. 31, 2019 7:28 AM ETWorkday, Inc. (WDAY)WDAY, ACNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • Workday (NYSE:WDAYgains 4.6% after William Blair suggests in a note that the company has signed a core HR deal with Accenture (NYSE:ACN).
  • Source: Briefing.com.
  • Update with more info from the note:
  • Analyst Justin Furby cites recent channel checks for the belief that the Accenture deal took place. If accurate, Accenture would be a top 5 customer by headcount and would add "incredible validation for Workday.
  • The deal could be worth over $20M in annual subscription revenue and $100M+ in backlog.
  • Source: Bloomberg First Word.
