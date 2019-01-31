Workday +5% on reported Accenture HR deal (update)
- Workday (NYSE:WDAY) gains 4.6% after William Blair suggests in a note that the company has signed a core HR deal with Accenture (NYSE:ACN).
- Update with more info from the note:
- Analyst Justin Furby cites recent channel checks for the belief that the Accenture deal took place. If accurate, Accenture would be a top 5 customer by headcount and would add "incredible validation for Workday.
- The deal could be worth over $20M in annual subscription revenue and $100M+ in backlog.
