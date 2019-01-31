Raytheon -1.7% as sales fall short of estimates

EPS from continuing operations rose 117% Y/Y to $2.93 vs. $1.35 in the fourth quarter 2017. The increase was primarily driven by operational improvements and lower taxes primarily associated with tax reform.

Revenue by segment: Integrated Defense Systems +8%; Intelligence, Information and Services +9%; Missile Systems +6%; Space and Airborne Systems +13%.

The company reported bookings of $8.4B (vs. $8.5B in the fourth quarter 2017), resulting in a book-to-to bill ratio of 1.15.

Backlog at the end of Q4 was a record $42.4B, an increase of approximately $4.2B or 11% compared to quarter a year ago.

Repurchased 2.3M shares of common stock for $400M during the quarter.

Outlook for 2019: EPS from continuing operations to $11.40-$11.60, on sales of $28.6B-$29.1B. Operating cash flow of $3.9B-$4.1B.

RTN -1.7% premarket

