  • The FDA grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to REGENXBIO's (NASDAQ:RGNX) gene therapy candidate RGX-181 for the treatment of late-infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2 (CLN2) disease, a form of Batten disease caused by mutations in a gene called TPP1. It is a rapidly progressing brain disorder in young children characterized by psychomotor decline and epilepsy. RGX-181 also has Orphan Drug status for the indication.
  • The company expects to file an IND in H2 followed by the first in-human study.
  • Rare Pediatric Disease Designation provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be use for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.
