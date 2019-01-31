Facebook extends post-earnings gain to 12%

"It's far harder to leave Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) than most on Wall Street and the broader tech/media community realize," says BTIG bull Rich Greenfield, after the company blasted through Q4 estimates. He takes note of 30% revenue growth as "advertisers continue to follow eyeballs."

Greenfield also sees that U.S. daily-active-users grew sequentially for the first time in a year.

Pivotal Research's Brian Wieser, on the other hand, isn't at all convinced: "Nothing in the results should cause investors to look at the company in a meaningfully different way vs. previously ... The list of problems the company is grappling with is vast, and the shapes of solutions are unclear."

The last word, for now, goes to Facebook CFO David Wehner, responding to an analyst question about the effect of the "rough press cycle." Wehner: "I'd probably just let the numbers stand for themselves." (h/t Will Oremus)

Conference call transcript and presentation slides.

Shares +11.4% premarket

Previously: Facebook +7.1% after profit jumps 61% for easy beat (Jan. 30)