Northrop dips as forecasts come in below estimates

  • As previously announced, the company retrospectively adopted the mark-to-market method of accounting for pension and other post-retirement benefits (MTM) as of Dec. 31, 2018 and revised prior period results to reflect that change.
  • As a result, MTM-adjusted Q4 diluted earnings per share increased 224% to $4.93, driven by the addition of Innovation Systems in 2018 and the impacts related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017.
  • Sales by segment: Aerospace +6%; Mission +2%; Technology -8%.
  • Outlook for 2019: MTM-adjusted EPS of $18.50-$19.00 (below analysts' forecasts of $19.49 per share), on sales of approximately $34B (below estimates of $34.21B).
  • NOC -0.2% premarket
  • Q4 results
