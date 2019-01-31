Mixed report from Hershey

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) reports sale rose 2.5% in Q4 to $1.99B as the company saw a full three percentage point benefit from acqusitions during the quarter. On a constant currency basis, sales were up 3.1%.

Net income came in at $337M vs. $181M a year ago.

CEO update: "The strategic investments we are making in our core confection business have resulted in improved retail trends and margins. Our recently acquired snacking brands continue to generate strong growth and delivered against our financial objectives. And our International business generated a record year of profitability. We are excited to build on this momentum in 2019."

Looking ahead, Hershey expects 2019 sales growth of 1% to 3% and EPS of $5.63 to $5.74 vs. $5.65 consensus.

Shares of Hershey are down 0.2% in premarket trading.

