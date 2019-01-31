Apollo Global Q4 hit by PE fund depreciation
Jan. 31, 2019 7:47 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)APOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Q4 economic net loss of $1.01 per share vs. income of $1.22 per share a year ago.
- Misses consensus estimate of loss of 74 cents.
- APO gains 0.4% in premarket trading after boosting its share repurchase program by $250M.
- Performance driven by credit gross return of negative 2.1% and private equity fund depreciation of 11%.
- Q4 total revenue of negative $114.9M vs. revenue of $928.3M in the year-ago quarter; in-line with consensus.
- Q4 net loss of $1.00 per share vs. EPS of 92 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 fee-related earnings of 62 cents per share vs. 46 cents in the year-ago quarter; distributable earnings of 61 cents per share vs. 77 cents a year ago.
- Total assets under management of $280.3B; inflows of $21.6B for the quarter and $60.0B for the year.
- Dry powder of $48.5B available for investment.
- Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
