Eaton +2% after Q4 beat, positive guidance

Net earnings per share were $1.46 in Q4, an increase of 13% over the same period a year ago, excluding the $62M of income in the fourth quarter of 2017 related to the U.S. tax bill.

Revenue by segment: Electrical Products +3%; Electrical Systems and Services +8%; Hydraulics +6%; Aerospace +13%; Vehicle -2%; eMobility +10%.

"Looking at 2019, we expect our organic revenues to grow between 4%-5%," said CEO Craig Arnold. "We expect 2019 earnings per share to be between $5.70 and $6.00, representing at the midpoint a 9% increase over 2018 excluding the 2018 arbitration decision."

ETN +2% premarket

Q4 results