Baxter beats Q4 consensus
Jan. 31, 2019 7:54 AM ETBaxter International Inc. (BAX)BAXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Baxter (BAX) Q4 results: Revenues: $2,841M (+2.4%); Renal Care: $953M (+1%); Medication Delivery: $660M (-2%); Pharmaceuticals: $540M (+6%); Clinical Nutrition: $215M (-7%); Advanced Surgery: $214M (+15%); Acute Therapies: $137M (+9%).
- Net Income: $354M; Non-GAAP Net Income: $421M (+18.9%); EPS: $0.66; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.78 (+21.9%); CF Flow Ops: $2,096M (+13.1%).
- 2019 Guidance: GAAP Sales growth: 0% - 1%; GAAP EPS: $2.69 - 2.80; Non-GAAP EPS: $3.22 - 3.30.
- Q1 2019 Guidance: GAAP Sales growth: (3%); GAAP EPS: $0.52 - 0.55; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.66 - 0.68.
- The consensus non-GAAP EPS and Revenue estimate were $0.73 and $2.8B, respectively.
- Previously: Baxter beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Jan. 31)