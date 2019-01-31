Valero Energy +6% as Q4 earnings nearly double expectations

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) +5.9% pre-market after Q4 earnings come in nearly twice as high as Wall Street estimates and sales topped expectations with a 9% Y/Y increase to $28.73B.

VLO says Q4 operating income in its refining business jumped 52% Y/Y to $1.5B from $971M in the year-ago quarter, driven by wider discounts for North American sweet crude oils and certain sour crude oils relative to Brent crude oil, partly offset by weaker gasoline margins.

Q4 refinery throughput capacity utilization was 96%, with throughput volumes averaging 3M bbl/day, in line with the year-ago quarter.

Q4 refining margins rose 26% Y/Y to $3.05B, enjoying a boost from lower domestic crude prices.

BQ4 biofuel blending costs of $105M fell by two thirds from a year ago due to lower RIN prices.

"We're starting 2019 with relatively low oil prices and an economy that is growing, which should support demand for refined products," CEO Joe Gorder says.

VLO says it expects $2.5B of capital spending in both 2019 and 2020, with ~60% for its existing businesses and 40% for growth projects.