Altria +2% after updating FY19 guidance

Altria (NYSE:MO) is up 1.99% after investors digest the company's full-year forecast.

The company expects full-year domestic cigaratte industry volume to fall at a rate of 3.5% to 5%.

Full-year EPS of $4.15 to $4.27 is anticipated vs. $4.24 consensus. Altria guides for capex spending of between $225M and $275M and see depreciation/amortization expenses of around $240M. The company's effective tax rate for the year is expected to fall in a range of 23.5% to 24.5%. Altria expects to maintain a dividend payout ratio target of approximately 80% of adjusted diluted EPS.

"Altria enters 2019 with an evolved business platform that includes our strong core tobacco businesses and new strategic investments with tremendous potential for growth," says CEO Howard Willard.

Previously: Altria EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Jan. 31)