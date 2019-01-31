Sprint's Q3 beats phone subscriber estimates
Jan. 31, 2019 7:59 AM ETSprint Corporation (S)S, TMUSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Sprint (NYSE:S) beats Q3 revenue estimates with 4% Y/Y growth and meets EPS estimates with a loss per share of $0.03. FY18 outlook was reaffirmed with adjusted EBITDA of $12.4B to $12.7B and cash capex excluding leased devices from $5B to $5.5B. Sprint will be acquired by T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) later this year.
- Postpaid metrics: Churn, 1.85% (consensus: 1.89%); ARPU, $43.64 (consensus: $43.84); net change adds, 309K (consensus: 157,194); postpaid phone net loss, 26K (consensus: 32K).
- Wireless revenue totaled $8.35B compared to the $7.93B consensus. Wireless net adds totaled 48K in the quarter. Wireless service revenue was $5.45B (consensus: $5.48B).
- Earnings call is scheduled for 9:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.
- Press release.