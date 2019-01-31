Sprint's Q3 beats phone subscriber estimates

Jan. 31, 2019 7:59 AM ETSprint Corporation (S)S, TMUSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Sprint (NYSE:S) beats Q3 revenue estimates with 4% Y/Y growth and meets EPS estimates with a loss per share of $0.03. FY18 outlook was reaffirmed with adjusted EBITDA of $12.4B to $12.7B and cash capex excluding leased devices from $5B to $5.5B. Sprint will be acquired by T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) later this year.
  • Postpaid metrics: Churn, 1.85% (consensus: 1.89%); ARPU, $43.64 (consensus: $43.84); net change adds, 309K (consensus: 157,194); postpaid phone net loss, 26K (consensus: 32K).
  • Wireless revenue totaled $8.35B compared to the $7.93B consensus. Wireless net adds totaled 48K in the quarter. Wireless service revenue was $5.45B (consensus: $5.48B).
  • Earnings call is scheduled for 9:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.
  • Press release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.