United Natural Foods sues Goldman Sachs over Supervalu deal
Jan. 31, 2019 8:06 AM ETUnited Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)UNFI, GSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) files a lawsuit against Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Bank of America Merrill Lynch over the advice it received last year on the acquisition of Supervalu.
- The company is looking to recover damages and recoup what it believes are "ill-gotten gains" stemming from improper conduct during the period in which it was advised.
- "We feel we have an obligation to hold Goldman Sachs and others accountable for the ways in which they materially harmed UNFI and its shareholders in arranging the financing and managing related activities for our acquisition of SUPERVALU," says United Natural Foods CEO said Steve Spinner.