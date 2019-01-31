Live from GE's conference call

Outlook for 2019: "'How much' is important, but 'how' is fundamental," says GE CEO Larry Culp.

"For Power we are reviewing the baseline and deleveraging the balance sheet... this work take time especially with a new leadership team."

Transforming the company in several other ways: GE now gets deep into operating details, including cost, volume, R&D expenses etc. The company is also putting the customer in the center of all we do: 'Cost of quality' internally vs. how customers experience us.

Shooting down recent rumors, Culp says the company has "no plans to sell GECAS."

"GE is committed to reducing debt levels at Industrial and GE Capital," he adds.

